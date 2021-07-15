Tokyo Olympics 2021 100m Sprint: UK Time, Odds, Qualifying And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The eyes of the world will be focused on the Olympic Games in Tokyo as one of the most dramatic events in the calendar looks for a new champion.

Following the retirement of Jamaican speedster Usain Bolt following the successful defence of his crown in Rio four years ago, a new legacy will be engrained into the history books.

The 100m race is, arguably, the showpiece event of the entire Games and is never short of drama, and is most certainly worth marking in your sporting calendar in what could be the most exciting 10 seconds of the year.

While British hopes for the men look slim before the Games started, rising star Dina Asher-Smith is looking strong, despite withdrawing from the British Grand Prix in Gateshead due to a tight hamstring. However, she will face tough competition in the form of Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is looking to secure her third Olympic gold since Beijing in 2008.

That being said, funnier things have happened in sport and we could be in for a shock on the cards in this event.

Read more: Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest News, Dates, Results, Sports And Everything You Need To Know

So here we go then! Here is everything you need to know about the 100m event at the Tokyo Olympics 2021:

Time

The full schedule for the men's and women's 100m, including the finals, are listed from the Olympics' official website here:

Friday 30th July 2021:

Women's 100m Round 1 (Heats 1-7) - 3:40 am - 4:28 am BST.

Saturday 31st July 2021:

Men's 100m Preliminary Round (Heats 1-4) - 3:35 am - 3:59 am BST

Women's 100m Semi-Finals (1-3) - 11:15 am - 11:31 am BST.

Men's 100m Round 1 (Heats 1-7) - 1:45 pm - 2:33 pm BST.

Women's 100m Final - 1:50 pm BST.

Sunday 1st August 2021:

Men's 100m Semi-Finals (1-3) - 11:10 am - 11:31 am BST.

Men's 100m Final - 1:50 pm BST.

As you can see, the events will take place over three days. The Women's 100 Final will take place on Saturday 31st July 2021, while the Men's 100m Final will be on Sunday 1st August at 1:50 pm BST.

Odds

Here are the latest odds to win the Gold Medal that were taken on 15th July 2021:

Men's

Trayvon Bromell (USA) - 6/5

Ronnie Baker (USA) - 4/1

Akani Simbine (RSA) - 11/2

Fred Kerley (USA) - 14/1

Tlotliso Leotelela (RSA) - 50/1

Women's

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) - Evens

Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) - 6/4

Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) - 11/2

Blessing Okagbare (NGR) - 9/1

Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV) - 9/1

As you can see, bookmakers believe that Asher-Smith has the best chance of winning a gold medal for Team GB in this event. The fastest British woman in history won silver at the 2019 World Championships and will be determined to go one better in Tokyo.

Qualifying

The qualification period took place between 1st May 2019 and 29th June 2020, with a huge part of that suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to IAAF, the qualifying time for the event is 10.05 seconds, which is the standard "set for the sole purpose of qualifying athletes with exceptional performances unable to qualify through the IAAD World Rankings pathway."

Great Britain had several athletes qualify in both events through this method and puts Team GB in a good position to bring home a possible medal haul here. Fingers crossed!

You can find all of the latest news on the Olympics right here at GiveMeSport.

