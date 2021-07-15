Tokyo Olympics: Women's football fixtures, how and where to watch & more info

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With just over a week to go until this year's Olympics Opening Ceremony, we're providing everything you need to know in order to prepare for the long-awaited 2020 Games.

More than 300 medal events are due to take place in Tokyo, but let's take a look at the women's tournament football and what to expect.

When does the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's football tournament start?

The first women's football fixture will take place on July 21st, two days before the Opening Ceremony of the Games. Matches will be spread out throughout the Olympic roster and will run until the final on August 6th.

Great Britain will kick off the tournament against Group E opponents Chile at the Sapporo Dome in Hokkaido.

The match will begin at 16:30 local time, 08:30 BST.

Which teams are competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's football tournament?

A total of 12 teams from six confederations will be competing at this year's Olympics. The first group, Group E, will consist of host nation Japan, Canada, Great Britain, and Chile.

Group F will see China PR, Brazil, Zambia, and The Netherlands battle it out for a place in the knockouts, and finally Group G will be made up of Sweden, USA, Australia, and New Zealand.

Women's football has been assigned groups E-G to avoid confusion with the men's tournament, which uses a Group A-D system.

What is the format of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's football tournament?

The four teams in each group will play each other once on a round-robin basis, with a maximum of nine points up for grabs in total.

After each nation has played all three assigned fixtures, the top two teams in the group will advance into the knockout stages. Third-placed teams will enter a play-off group for another chance at reaching the next stage, with the best two qualifying for the knockouts.

The successful teams will then compete in the last eight – fixtures will be held across venues in Kashima, Saitama, Yokohama, and Rifu.The winners of the quarter-finals then move to the semis, before a gold medal match between the final two teams will take place on August 6th in Tokyo.

A bronze medal game will also be held to determine the full medal ranking for the tournament.

What are the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's football tournament fixtures and dates?

The first two matches of the tournament will take place on July 21st. Group stage fixtures will run until July 27th, before the knockouts begin on the 30th. The full competition schedule is as follows:

July 21 – Group E

Great Britain vs Chile, Japan vs Canada

July 21 – Group F

China PR vs Brazil, Zambia vs Netherlands

July 21 – Group G

Sweden vs USA, Australia vs New Zealand

July 24 – Group E

Chile vs Canada, Japan vs Great Britain

July 24 – Group F

China PR vs Zambia, Netherlands vs Brazil

July 24 – Group G

Sweden vs Australia, New Zealand vs USA

July 27 – Group E

Chile vs Japan, Canada vs Great Britain

July 27 – Group F

Netherlands vs China PR, Brazil vs Zambia

July 27 – Group G

New Zealand vs Sweden, USA vs Australia

The quarter-finals will take place three days after the final group stage matches, with the semi-finals scheduled for August 2nd and the bronze medal match on August 5th. The grand final will be held on August 6th.

How can I watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's football tournament?

For viewers in the UK, the BBC and Eurosport will be broadcasting the Tokyo Olympics.

BBC One will show the Opening Ceremony ceremony, as well as devoting the whole Olympic calendar to airing the events for free and offering a catch-up service on BBC iPlayer for those unable to watch live.

Team GB’s opening match against Chile will be broadcast live on BBC Two. Former Arsenal defender Alex Scott will present coverage.

Who are the favourites to win the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's football tournament?

The USA will likely be viewed as the favourites to win at the Tokyo Olympics, given the fact they have previously won four gold medals and are currently the highest ranked international team in the world.

However, they will be heavily contested by 2016 runners-up Sweden, who missed out on winning gold in a 2-1 defeat to champions Germany.

The Netherlands, who are ranked fourth in the world, will be making their Olympic debut this summer and will be looking to leave their mark on the Games.

Brazil, Canada, Australia, and Japan are all ranked inside the top ten in the world. The most recent highest finish between these four teams was Japan at London 2012, where they won a silver medal after the USA pipped them to gold in the final. However, Brazil boast back-to-back silvers from Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, and Canada have won bronze twice.

