Netflix: Streaming giant looking to get into cloud gaming realm

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Streaming giant Netflix are reportedly making moves to get into the gaming realm. With Cloud gaming starting to make strides, the biggest movie and TV platform are diversifying their offering.

In a recent report from Bloomberg, Netflix have already begun their move into the gaming market by hiring an Electronic Arts Inc. and Facebook Inc. executive to lead the charge.

The reported plan is to have games available to stream via the streaming service within the next year, with the games appearing as a new type of programming genre.

What is even more exciting, is that Netflix apparently does not plan on charging more for the service when it finally appears, according to a Bloomberg source.

Cloud Gaming has come on massively over the past year, with the likes of Stadia and GeForce Now leading the way with new possibilities and ways to gain access to current and next-gen titles.

Microsoft also took the leap into Cloud-based gaming, with the Xbox Game Pass service being available on a number of operating systems, including now iOS.

Netflix join GeForce, Microsoft, Amazon and more

With Google, GeForce, Microsoft, Amazon and now Netflix planting their business strategy directly into Cloud gaming, it's clear that the bigger companies see the future of gaming, at least in part, being a system where you play through the entertainment devices that you already own, rather than new hardware.

Wall Street were excited by the initial reports of Netflix heading in this direction, with Netflix shares gaining as much as 3.3% to $566 (£408) after the report was released.

As of now, there's no further indication on what games and what publishers will be heading to the streaming platform. Although it is worth noting that Netflix co-Chief Executive Officers Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos have shared their interest in pursuing Cloud gaming, with Fortnite as a potential early name in the running.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News