Chelsea have made their first official offer to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The European champions want to add Haaland, the world’s most revered young centre-forward, to Stamford Bridge to their ranks ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Haaland, who turns 21 this month, has scored a remarkable 57 goals in 59 games since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

The prolific Norway international has also netted seven goals in 12 games for his country and is widely regarded as a player with the potential to win the Ballon d’Or award in the future.

What was Chelsea's opening offer to Dortmund for Haaland?

Every club on the planet would love to sign Haaland but Chelsea appear to have become the first club to make a formal offer to his current employers.

According to Sky Germany - and reported by Sky Sports - Chelsea offered Dortmund the choice of two players as part of the deal.

The Bundesliga outfit were offered the chance to sign either Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi, plus cash.

This indicates that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is planing for a future without both attacking players.

However, Dortmund have rejected Chelsea’s opening offer.

Sky Germany say Dortmund did not allow themselves “to be lured by this offer”.

But with Chelsea desperate to add a world-class striker to their ranks - and Haaland is the man they want more than anyone else - the Premier League side are expected to return with an improved offer.

Whether Abraham and/or Hudson-Odoi will be part of Chelsea’s second offer to Dortmund remains to be seen.

Will Chelsea sign Erling Haaland?

Chelsea were recently warned that they face “mission impossible” to sign the young superstar.

A source close to the discussions says Dortmund have no interest in selling their best player after allowing Jadon Sancho to complete a £73 million move to Manchester United.

"Chelsea are trying but it is going to be very difficult," the source told Sky Sports. "At the moment it looks like mission impossible. It is unlikely but that doesn't mean it can't happen."

How much will it cost to sign Erling Haaland?

Haaland’s father and agent met Real Madrid and Barcelona back in April, but neither Spanish club are currently in a position to finance a deal for the player.

The Spanish press reported at the time that either interested club would need to pay €30 million net per season to sign Haaland - which works out at around €577,000 a week.

Furthermore, Haaland’s notorious agent Mino Raiola was after a reported €20 million to secure the deal, while the striker’s father would also need to be paid the same amount of money.

Despite the eye-watering sums of money being reported, it clearly hasn’t deterred Chelsea from making a formal move to sign the striker.

