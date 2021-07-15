Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Darren Moore eyeing move for attacking midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having dusted themselves down following what was a season to forget in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to make a positive start to life in the third-tier of English football next month.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Owls manager Darren Moore has decided to make some drastic changes to his team.

After opting to part ways with a host of players, the 47-year-old has started to assemble his own squad by securing the services of Olamide Shodipo, Dennis Adeniran and Jaden Brown.

The latter of three players joined the Owls yesterday on a free transfer following Huddersfield Town's decision to release him earlier this year.

The defender could make his competitive debut for Wednesday against his former side when the two clubs meet in the first round of the League Cup on August 1st.

Moore may also be able to call upon the services on another new player for this fixture if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to the Sheffield Star, Wednesday are reportedly keeping tabs on attacking midfielder Jayden Onen ahead of a potential swoop.

The 20-year-old is currently a free-agent after recently parting ways with Reading following a frustrating spell at the Madejski Stadium.

Unable to force his way into the Royals' starting eleven last season, Onen was limited to two appearances for the club in all competitions.

Used predominantly at youth level by Reading, the attacking midfielder managed to illustrate some real signs of promise as he provided 11 direct goal contributions in the Premier League 2 Division 2 for their Under-23 outfit.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it may take Onen some time to adapt to life in League One due to his lack of experience, the attacking midfielder could potentially emerge as a regular member of Wednesday's match-day squad if he opts to make the move to Hillsborough.

Having managed to demonstrate his talent at Under-23 level, the attacking midfielder may now be ready to make the next step in his career and thus will be determined to prove his worth next season.

Whilst Wednesday are currently able to call upon the services of Shodipo, Josh Windass and Andre Green, they are still relatively short of attacking options and thus it may be a wise decision to make a move for Onen.

By learning from the guidance of Moore, Onen could play a role in helping Wednesday bring a feel good factor back to Hillsborough following what has been a difficult period for the club.

