Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Is There A Trailer?

More information around Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, like its release, will most likely be revealed soon and many are wondering whether there will be a trailer.

The battle royale game is currently in Chapter 2 Season 7 and players are thoroughly enjoying the new futuristic theme this season has brought with it.

We have also seen some great characters from TV and Sport like Rick and Morty, Superman and Lebron James, come to the game as brilliant skins that gamers can play as.

The game has been a huge success and expectations will be very high for the new season.

Is there a trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

With every season that comes out in Fortnite, developers Epic put in a lot of work. Not just for the content that will be in the season, but also for the previews and sneak peaks to excite players before its release.

A trailer always comes out for a new season, but with season 8 only about a month in, the new trailer has not been revealed yet.

We still probably have to wait a while for this trailer, as it is believed that season 8 will be released in early September.

With a futuristic theme at the moment, and a primal theme back in season 6, it will be really interesting to see what angle Fortnite takes with season 8.

No doubt when the trailer is revealed it will reveal a bunch of new content and also the theme that season 8 will have.

When we find out more details around the trailer and when it could come out, we will provide you with all the updates here.

