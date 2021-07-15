West Brom news: Baggies handed transfer boost regarding in-demand star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It has been an extremely busy summer for everyone associated with West Bromwich Albion.

Following Sam Allardyce's decision to walk away from the Baggies, the club eventually drafted in Valerien Ismael as his successor.

The West Brom manager has already decided to make some alterations to his side by completing eye-catching moves for Alex Mowatt and Matt Clarke.

Considering that both of these players have excelled at Championship level during their respective careers, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they go on to make a positive impact for the Baggies next season.

As well as adding some fresh faces to his squad, Ismael has decided to take a clear stance on the future of one of the club's key players.

A report from the Birmingham Mail earlier this week revealed that West Brom are currently unwilling to part ways with Kyle Bartley amid interest from the two Premier League sides.

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace were both understood to be keeping tabs on the defender's situation at The Hawthorns ahead of potential swoops.

Bartley's current deal with the club is set to expire in 2022 and it has been reported that West Brom value him at £3m.

In a fresh update concerning this particular transfer saga, the Baggies have been handed a potential boost regarding their hopes of keeping the defender.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle have now pulled out of the race to sign Bartley and are now switching their focus to other targets.

Certainly not short of options at centre-back due to the presence of Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Florian Lejeune and Federico Fernandez, the Magpies have seemingly opted against strengthening their options in this particular position.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is important to note that Palace have yet to withdraw their interest, West Brom will fancy their chances of keeping Bartley at the club this summer if they stick by their current stance.

A consistent performer during his most recent campaign at Championship level, the defender managed to help the Baggies achieve promotion to the top-flight by averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.01 in the 38 league games that he played.

Providing that he is able to replicate these performances in the second-tier next season, it certainly wouldn't be a shock if Bartley ends up spearheading another push for a top-two finish in this division.

With Ismael starting to put his own stamp on the Baggies' squad, it could turn out to be an exciting year for the club's supporters.

