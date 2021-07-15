Celtic transfer news: New development in Brentford's pursuit of Kristoffer Ajer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brentford are set to make a renewed bid for Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer, Football Insider reports.

What is the latest transfer news involving Kristoffer Ajer?

The report reveals that the newly promoted Premier League side are still interested in signing the Norwegian even though a recent bid of £12m plus £3m in add-ons was rejected by the Hoops.

The report discloses that they will make a new £15m bid, but with a higher guaranteed payment up front. Ajer is a player in demand this summer, with Norwich and Bayer Leverkusen having £10m offers for the centre-back turned down by Celtic.

Should Celtic accept the offer?

It has been reported that Celtic want £20m for Ajer, but that seems like a bit of a long shot, as the 23-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season.

But Ajer is reportedly angry that Celtic are holding out for so much money, which might well force their hand. Maybe it is better to accept less money and get an unhappy player off the club's books.

You can understand why the Hoops want so much for the defender, but perhaps it is time for a bit of realism. If Celtic can get £15m for a player who seemingly doesn't want to be at the club and whose contract expires soon then it looks like a good deal.

Will the Hoops use the money to sign another centre-back?

It has been reported that Rubin Kazan have accepted a bid from the Hoops of £4.3m for centre-back Carl Starfelt, and the Swedish international is soon to have a medical.

But Celtic will have enough money to sign another defender should they cash-in on Ajer, whether that's at £15m or £20m.

That could be Hajduk Split's Mario Vuskovic. It was reported by the Scottish Sun last month that the Bhoys were set to beat Torino to the signing of the 19-year-old. No move has materialised yet.



They've also been strongly linked with Tottenham's Cameron Carter-Vickers, although other clubs are interested.

How will Ajer be remembered by the Celtic support?

If Ajer does leave Celtic, it will be intriguing to see how he is remembered by the fans. Will his unhappiness towards the end of his time at the club cloud judgement?

It would be a tad unfair if that happened. He deserves to be hailed as key member of an extremely successful Celtic team that won four domestic trebles in a row.

It should not be forgotten than Ajer had the guts to take the winning penalty against Hearts that sealed the fourth treble. That is what the former Kilmarnock loanee should be most remembered for.

