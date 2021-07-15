Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye 21-goal England man who beat them twice last season

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Arsenal are interested in signing Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

Last month, The Telegraph revealed that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Everton striker Calvert-Lewin in the transfer window and the north London outfit are big admirers of the 24-year-old.

The report suggested that should the Gunners be able to offload some players this summer, they could look to revamp their attacking line.

Enter here

What has Dean Jones said about Calvert-Lewin?

Jones claims that Arsenal have had interest in Calvert-Lewin for a while now and suggests that there is a lot of uncertainty around the England international's future at the Merseyside club.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, “It’s worth considering that Arsenal have had interest in Calvert-Lewin for a little while now. We have to see whether they are able to pursue that."

"But a couple of people I speak to that are well connected at Arsenal, his name always seems to crop up and he’s never the headline that they start talking about in terms of targets, but his name always crops up."

The journalist added, "I think that there’s a lot of uncertainty with what happens with Calvert-Lewin this summer."

To hear what Dean Jones said in full about Calvert-Lewin, check out the video below...

How many goals did Calvert-Lewin score last season?

Calvert-Lewin was the sixth top scorer in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign with 16 goals to his name - considerably more than any other Everton player.

According to WhoScored, the forward was the Toffee's second best performer in England's top flight last term with a rating of 7.17, which was only bettered by James Rodriguez.

The England international remained a constant threat for opposition goalkeepers as he averaged 2.5 shots per league game and he also won 4.7 aerial duels each match.

In all competitions the Everton striker scored 21 goals in 39 games and registered four assists.

1 of 15 Who scored Arsenal's winning goal in their clash with Tottenham at the Emirates last season? Alexandre Lacazette Nicolas Pepe Willian Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

How did Calvert-Lewin perform against Arsenal?

Calvert-Lewin was part of the Everton side that completed the double on Arsenal in the Premier League last season, as the Gunners were defeated in both meetings with the Toffees.

The 24-year-old is known for his heading ability and when the sides faced each other in England's top flight last term the forward won a combined nine aerial duels across the two games - considerably more than any other player on the pitch.

Should Arsenal secure a deal to sign Calvert-Lewin this summer, his ability in the air would add something different to the Gunners front line and he would be a smart addition to Mikel Arteta's attacking ranks.

News Now - Sport News