QPR news: Hoops man's future becomes clearer as club's transfer stance is revealed

Following a relatively promising end to the 2020/21 campaign in the Championship, it will be intriguing to see whether Queens Park Rangers are able to reach new heights next season.

Whilst it is safe to say that the Hoops have managed to make a significant amount of progress during Mark Warburton's time in charge of the club, they will now be determined to put themselves in the position to challenge for promotion.

However, in order to have any chance of sealing a long-awaited return to the top-flight next year, it is imperative that they get their recruitment spot-on during the current transfer window.

Having recently sealed eye-catching moves for the likes of Andre Dozzell and Charlie Austin, it wouldn't be at all surprising if QPR continue to bolster their squad in the coming weeks.

In terms of departures, the Hoops have already parted ways with a host of players this summer and could be about to wave goodbye to another individual if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to West London Sport, QPR are willing to listen to offers for Niko Hamalainen following their decision to sign Sam McCallum on loan from Norwich City.

It is understood that the defender is no longer part of Warburton's plans for the future despite the fact that his current deal is set to run until 2024.

Unnamed clubs in Scotland as well as the United States have reportedly been made aware of Hamalainen's availability by the Hoops.

The 24-year-old was limited to just 18 starts in the Championship last season as he shared responsibility for the left-back role with Lee Wallace.

Forced to watch on from the sidelines during 13 of QPR's final 15 league fixtures of the campaign, Hamalainen is seemingly now set to move on to pastures new.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a wise decision by Warburton as he cannot afford to be carrying any passenger next season in the Championship if his side are looking to achieve a great deal of success in this division.

When you consider that Hamalainen only managed to average a disappointing WhoScored match rating of 6.37 during the previous campaign, it is fair to say that the jury is still out on whether he is good enough to play on a regular basis in the second-tier.

Therefore, it could be argued that both parties may find it beneficial if the defender departs as QPR could use the money generated from his sale to reinvest in their squad whilst Hamalainen could kick-start his career by playing regular first-team football for a new side.

Providing that Warburton is able to draft in some more classy operators between now and the end of the transfer window, there is no reason why his side cannot go on to thrive in Hamalainen's absence.

