Battlefield 2042: Will cross-play be available?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 is in line to be one of the hottest new releases of 2021.

It is easy to see why there is enormous anticipation for EA's latest edition to first-person mass warfare series - partly as the developers are entering unknown territory.

The Battlefield franchise will be jumping 21 years forward in time to a warzone where futuristic weapons and gadgets exist, including the use of robotic dogs on the battlegrounds.

That's not all, as new technology from Nvidia will ensure that latency and frame rate is drastically improved as the series prepares to make its long-awaited debut for next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

With this in mind, questions are already beginning to be asked by large segments of the gaming community - particularly regarding cross-play capabilities on Battlefield 2042.

Read more: Battlefield 2042: Release Date, Trailer, Leaks, Setting, PS4 And Everything You Need To Know

Will cross-play feature on Battlefield 2042?

EA and DICE, the game's developers, recently admitted on their official blog post that cross-play was one of their most asked about features regarding their new title.

The great news is that this is a function that they are currently working on and are looking to implement in Battlefield 2042.

Cited by VGC, they said: “We can confirm it’s a function we’re looking to build and test for Battlefield 2042,” it said, adding that it has delayed a planned technical playtest from early July to “later this summer so we’ll have the opportunity to test the cross-play functionality”.

To help push this out, an open beta is in the works to take place before the game's 22nd October 2021 release date.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News