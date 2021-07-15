Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A five-second clip from Conor McGregor's fight against Dustin Poirier this past weekend at UFC 264 shows that the former would lose if he ever had a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That is the opinion of Twitter user @Chieffjulio anyway, but it's very hard to argue with the footage, especially when we know what Khabib is like once he steps foot inside the Octagon.

The Irishman took on Khabib back in October 2018 in a heated, personal affair and was beaten via rear-naked choke submission.

McGregor has since wanted a rematch against the Russian, but it simply hasn't happened. Khabib eventually announcing his retirement following his win against Justin Gaethje via submission last year all but ensured the Irishman will never get the revenge he's so desperately after.

No rematch has taken place, but there have been many who've opined that McGregor would beat his long-time rival if it ever happened, especially if it was a fit and healthy version of Notorious.

However, one fan has posted a very short clip, which you can see above, from the Irishman's recent fight against Poirier last weekend which shows that the chances of him beating Khabib in a rematch are minimal.

The video shows McGregor completely helpless on the canvas against The Diamond, who was landing a series of punches and elbows on him. Everyone knows just how good Khabib is at wrestling and grappling, so just imagine the damage he'd have done to McGregor if he was in Poirier's position!

Notorious eventually lost the fight against the American via doctor's stoppage after a leg injury he sustained while stepping back from a punch rendered him unable to continue.

Following his defeat, many have been of the opinion that McGregor's MMA career is over, including Khabib who said that the Irishman is only good for promotion now.

The Irishman will be out for a while due to his injury, but he's adamant that his fighting days are not over.

McGregor himself has said that he will return while Dana White claimed that a fourth fight between the Irishman and Poirier is possible after the former recovers from his injury.

From the above video, it's safe to say that McGregor would not be able to withstand Khabib if the two ever had a rematch, not with his form over the past four to five years.

A rematch between the two seems almost impossible given the Russian doesn't look like making a return to the Octagon. However, the fans would love it if it ever happened.

