Crystal Palace transfer news: New Selhurst Park arrival imminent

Crystal Palace are on the brink of signing Chelsea defender Marc Guehi, as reported by The Athletic.

What's the latest transfer news involving Guehi?

Guehi has been attracting interest from a number of Premier League and Bundesliga clubs but Palace appear to have beaten them all to his signature.

The 21-year-old is set to undergo his medical today prior to signing a five-year deal at Selhurst Park.

How have Palace managed to land Guehi?

With multiple clubs from across Europe wanting to sign Guehi, it seemed that Palace would have their work cut out to seal the deal.

However, it has been reported that the majority of the teams keen on the 6 foot centre-back wanted him on an initial loan, while Palace were willing to buy the player outright.

It is understood that Chelsea were reluctant to sell Guehi but they have decided that Palace's offer is too good to refuse. The Blues have also managed to negotiate a sell-on clause and matching rights for any future transfers involving Guehi.

What's been said about Guehi?

Guehi has never made a Premier League appearance for Chelsea, and he spent last season on loan at Swansea in the Championship.

He made 45 appearances for the Swans in all competitions in 2020/21, and helped the club reach the play-off final.

The youngster delivered an impressive performance in the first leg of the semi-final against Barnsley, and received praise after the game from his manager, Steve Cooper.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Tribal Football, Cooper said: "It was a good effort from the boys, we managed to show some bits of quality, the goal being the obvious one.

"It was great to have supporters back, I can't wait to get back to our place on Saturday now.

"It was fine margins, I was just really pleased with the resilience of the boys.

"Marc [Guehi] has been brilliant all season, I really believe in him, these boys are performing while growing as young men."

Will this signing cap off a strong week for Palace in the transfer market?

Absolutely.

Last Thursday, Palace wrapped up the signing of Michael Olise, a teenage midfielder who shone in the second tier with Reading last term.

One week later, they are on the verge of landing Guehi, who also flourished in the Championship in 2020/21 and appears to be ready to make the step up to the Premier League now.

It seems clear that Palace are happy to put their faith in young talent moving forwards with these two additions to their squad. Last year, they brought in Eberechi Eze from QPR, and he made a bright start to life in the Premier League by registering 10 goal contributions in the top-flight.

Now, they are set to give Olise and Guehi the chance to follow in his footsteps, in what promises to be an intriguing season for the Eagles.

