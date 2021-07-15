Arsenal transfer news: 11-goal star close to agreeing deal with Premier League rivals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United believe that they are close to securing a loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Joe Willock?

Recent reports from 90min claimed that Willock has indicated to Arsenal that he would be keen to return to Newcastle after a successful stint on loan with the side in the previous campaign.

The report suggested that Mikel Arteta is prepared to give the 21-year-old an opportunity next season, however he still wouldn't get the game time he is looking for. Therefore, Arsenal have reportedly told the midfielder that he's free to choose his own loan destination this summer.

Are Newcastle close to agreeing a deal for Willock?

The Telegraph reveal that Willock is close to securing a temporary move to Newcastle for the second consecutive season and the Magpies have been quietly confident of re-signing the 21-year-old.

The report suggests that Arsenal are wary of considering a permanent deal for Willock and to safeguard the midfield asset, the Gunners could offer the player a contract extension ahead of his loan departure.

What did Alan Shearer say about Willock?

Newcastle legend Shearer recently claimed that Willock was a great signing for Newcastle last season and his driving runs forward meant teams couldn't handle him.

Speaking on an episode of Match of the Day in May, Shearer said, “He’s exactly what Newcastle have been missing and needing. It’s been a great signing from Steve Bruce because he offers Newcastle legs in that midfield. He drives forward and not many teams have been able to handle him.

“He’s had a brilliant time at Newcastle and they have to try and break the bank and be desperate to try and keep hold of him."

He added, "He’s having fun in that Newcastle shirt.”

Would he be a useful part of Arsenal’s squad?

Arguably yes.

Willock became a goalscoring machine for Newcastle in the latter stages of the Premier League last term.

The 21-year-old netted on 11 occasions in all competitions for the Magpies, including a run at the end of the season where he scored in a remarkable seven consecutive league games.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder was Newcastle's best performer in England's top flight last term with a rating of 7.13. He was also impressive in the defensive third having made 1.9 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per league game.

Willock would undoubtedly be a shrewd acquisition for the Magpies, however with stats as strong as his last season, it is difficult to see how he wouldn't make an impact in Arsenal's starting XI in the 2021/22 campaign.

