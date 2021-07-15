Liverpool transfer news: Decision made on £8.5m "amazing talent"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Neil Jones, Liverpool have rejected the opportunity to sign Ozan Kabak for just £8.5m this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news on Ozan Kabak?

Recent reports from Sport 1 journalist Patrick Berger revealed that Leicester City are leading the race to sign former Liverpool defender Kabak this summer.

Berger confirmed that the 21-year-old has been given one week off by Schalke to clarify his future and the German outfit are looking to receive an offer of €15m (£12.8m) for his services.

According to reports last month from Tutto Mercato Web, Tottenham's newly appointed managing director of football Fabio Paratici is also monitoring Kabak's situation in the transfer market.

What has Neil Jones said about Kabak?

Jones claims that Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Schalke defender Kabak after having a loan spell with the Reds last season, however the Merseyside club have turned down the opportunity.

The journalist reveals that he would have cost Liverpool just £8.5m this summer, as Schalke are desperate to offload the 21-year-old centre-back.

What did Jurgen Klopp say about Kabak?

Liverpool manager Klopp recently claimed that the Turkey international is an amazing talent for such a young player and suggested that he was completely happy with his performances last season.

In March, as per Liverpool Echo, Klopp said, "I am completely happy with the performances so far and of course everyone knew he was an amazing talent at 20 years old, so I don't see that as a problem that we cannot play him next to Virgil, or Joe or Joel."

How important was Kabak for Liverpool last season?

Liverpool's defensive options prior to January were limited due to the long-term injuries of Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Kabak was reportedly signed on an initial six-month loan deal, with the option of making the move permanent.

His arrival was crucial for Klopp as he proved to be a capable option at the heart of the Reds' stricken backline. According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old made more tackles per game in England's top flight last season than any other Liverpool defender with 2.1.

In Kabak's final five Premier League games for the Reds, the side conceded just three goals which outlines his importance to the team in the latter stages of the previous campaign.

Liverpool agreed a deal to sign RB Leizpig defender Ibrahima Konate earlier this summer and as van Dijk, Matip and Gomez are set to return to action next season, the need to sign Kabak has evidently dwindled.

