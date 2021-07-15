Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea players have now started returning to training for their pre-season campaign.

Thomas Tuchel's first session of the summer took place this week, although there weren't many members of the Blues' first-team squad in attendance.

A number of Chelsea's star players will be absent from training for a while yet after their exploits at both Euro 2020 and the Copa America.

Familiar faces were few and far between at the club's Cobham complex this week, although both Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy were there to kickstart their pre-season.

The two last took part in a football match back at the start of June when they represented their respective countries.

Mendy played for Senegal in a friendly encounter against Cape Verde on June 8th, while Ziyech represented Morocco in a game versus Burkina Faso on June 12th

So the pair have had over a month off and according to Ziyech himself, Mendy enjoyed his extended break a little too much.

The former Ajax playmaker was seen teasing the Chelsea goalkeeper about his physique in footage uploaded to the club's official YouTube channel.

Ziyech poked Mendy in the stomach, before saying with a beaming smile on his face: "Too much kebab!"

Ziyech pokes fun at Mendy

If we're being honest, Mendy still looks in pretty good shape to us - although as we're not an elite-level athlete, our assessment probably isn't as expert as Ziyech's.

Mendy unsurprisingly took his teammate's barb very well and if the footage above is anything to go by, the spirit in the Chelsea camp looks pretty darn good.

And why wouldn't it be? The team made huge strides under Tuchel in the second half of last season, finishing in the top four and winning the Champions League.

In 2021/22, the Blues will be eyeing up even more success and they will almost certainly be in the race to win the Premier League title.

Haaland to Chelsea latest | Football Terrace

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 20 Ultimate Chelsea quiz: Who assisted Drogba's 2012 CL final goal? Juan Mata Florent Malouda Frank Lampard Ashley Cole

News Now - Sport News