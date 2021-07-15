Ally McCoist risks the wrath of Scotland fans with Euro 2020 admission on Luka Modric

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Euro 2020 played host to some wonderful goals this summer, from Patrik Schick’s halfway line lob against Scotland to Andriy Yarmolenko’s left foot screamer versus Holland.

But the one goal ex-Scotland international and current commentator, Ally McCoist, admits almost had him off his seat in disbelief this summer was actually Luka Modric’s sweet goal with the outside of his right foot against the Tartan Army at Hampden Park.

Speaking on Just Eat’s Home Advantage, McCoist admitted: “At the risk of being banned from my own country, Modric’s with the outside of the right tab against Scotland – what a goal! Brilliant goal!

“It just came to him and he hit it sweet as a nut with the outside of his right tab and it started about half a hard outside the right hand post and it just curled in.

“I was so close to applauding.”

