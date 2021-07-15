Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Argentina ended their 28-year wait for a major international trophy last Saturday evening.

In Rio de Janeiro's famous Maracana Stadium, La Albiceleste beat Brazil 1-0 in the final of the 2021 Copa America.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the game midway through the first half, the veteran winger lofting the ball over the head of Ederson after an inch-perfect pass from Rodrigo De Paul.

It's a night fans of the Argentine national team will never, ever forget and thousands of supporters celebrated on the streets of Buenos Aires after the victory over Brazil.

However, while toasting a memorable victory over your fiercest rival is acceptable and encouraged, one person has gone a tad overboard.

Well, we say a tad, but we actually mean seriously overboard.

That's because the fan in question has got the names of every member of the 29-man Copa America squad - including manager Lionel Scaloni - tattooed on their back.

Check out the evidence from Instagram for yourself below.

Argentina fan's crazy tattoo

Bonkers, absolutely bonkers.

We understand that the sight of Lionel Messi holding his first international trophy aloft would have excited the Argentine population, but to the point of needing to get a tattoo like that? It's difficult to understand what the person's thought process was.

But aside from inspiring one of the worst football-related tattoos possibly ever, there's no denying the fact that the current Argentina team is becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Scaloni's side were impressive throughout the entirety of the Copa America and their defensive display against Brazil in the final was of the highest quality.

Yes, they're still a tad reliant on Messi in attack, but there are clear signs that the team is heading in the right direction.

When the 2022 World Cup arrives, it'll be a slight shock if Argentina aren't one of the big favourites to triumph out in Qatar.

Imagine the fan tattoos if they were to win the biggest trophy of all...

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News