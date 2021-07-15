Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1's new era has taken a step closer to reality today with the sport revealing a full-size model of the car that will form the basis for 2022 and beyond.

The sport enters a new era from 2022, with sweeping technical and aerodynamic changes coming in to try and shake up the status quo and generate closer racing.

The car looks smaller than the current models we're seeing this season, whilst the aerodynamic tweaks are sudden and obvious, both at the front and rear sections of the vehicle:

Skirting around the floor of the car is built in to try and deliver a ground-effect, something we've not seen for decades, in a bid to help the drivers follow each other more closely and therefore generate better racing.

Certainly, they look a lot different from what we've got now and the hope will be that 2022 marks a new, exciting era in the sport.

