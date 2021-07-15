F1 2022 cars: Spectacular new-look for next season revealed in launch
Formula 1's new era has taken a step closer to reality today with the sport revealing a full-size model of the car that will form the basis for 2022 and beyond.
The sport enters a new era from 2022, with sweeping technical and aerodynamic changes coming in to try and shake up the status quo and generate closer racing.
The car looks smaller than the current models we're seeing this season, whilst the aerodynamic tweaks are sudden and obvious, both at the front and rear sections of the vehicle:
Skirting around the floor of the car is built in to try and deliver a ground-effect, something we've not seen for decades, in a bid to help the drivers follow each other more closely and therefore generate better racing.
Certainly, they look a lot different from what we've got now and the hope will be that 2022 marks a new, exciting era in the sport.News Now - Sport News