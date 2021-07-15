Apex Legends Season 10: First teaser set to drop imminently

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Season 10 is not far away now as Legacy begins to wind down in its final few weeks.

The ninth chapter of the first-person shooter has been a resounding success, with the gaming community loving the new weapons, map adjustments and the addition of Valkyrie, who has become a fan-favourite due to her Missile Swarm, VTOL Jets and Skyward Dive abilities.

That being said, we doubt Respawn Entertainment, the game's developers will be resting on their laurels anytime soon having amassed a staggering 100 million active players and £360 million revenue pull (via Engadget) since its introduction to the gaming scene in 2019.

While it may be a few weeks away until the new season is released, we have been provided with an insight in regards to expecting potential trailers, teasers or possible easter eggs in the near future.

Apex Legends Season 10 Teasers

One of Apex's software engineers previously posted on social media when the relevant teasers would be released to the general link.

Because of this, Shrugtal reminded the gaming community on Twitter when these dates of significance are - and it might be in your best interest to make a note of these specific dates.

He confirmed that the first hint would be released on Thursday 15th July 2021 at 7 pm BST, with the others appearing on 18th and 20th July at the same time.

These will most definitely be worth a watch. Not only will it give us an indication as to where EA plan to take the franchise, but how it will match up with the recent intergalactic edge that rivals Fortnite opted to use.

Here's to hoping that it won't disappoint Apex's loyal fanbase!

