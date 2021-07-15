NBA 2K22: Release Date, Cover, Pre-Order, Price, Trailer, PS4 And All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NBA 2K22 will be released this year and we have all the information you need to know ahead of the basketball game being available to play.

Sports games are heavily enjoyed by the community and there is a lot of hype around NBA 2K22, especially due to the fact that NBA 2K21 saw the game receive quite a bit of criticism.

Developers 2K Sports are huge when it comes to sports games, but alongside NBA 2K22, they will have to compete with other franchises like FIFA and WWE.

The information released so far about NBA 2K22 makes us understand why expectations for the game are so high.

Here is everything you need to know about NBA 2K22:

Release Date

The official NBA 2K release date is the same on all consoles and will be released on Wednesday, 22nd September 2021.

Cover

Three cover athletes have been revealed for the game. For the first time in the history of NBA 2K, we will see a female athlete on the GameStop Exclusive Cover.

Candace Parker, who plays for Chicago Sky, is the athlete that has been picked for this historic moment.

Meanwhile, Slovenian professional basketball player Luka Doncic, who plays for the Dallas Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki, who plays for the same team, will also feature on the NBA 2K22 cover.

Pre-order

Gamers who are excited for NBA 2K22 to come out, and who don’t want to wait until the release date to pay for the game, can pre-order the game today.

Price

The price will be the same as the pre-order price, so fans, depending on the platform they are getting it on, will pay from £49.99-£64.99.

Trailer

Players were recently treated to an announcement trailer by the developers. Despite only being 30 seconds long, this trailer gave fans a lot to get hyped about and no doubt some longer trailers will be arriving soon.

PS4

For those worried about NBA 2K22 not being available on older generation consoles like the PS4, they do not have to worry as the game is available on the PS4 and Xbox One.

