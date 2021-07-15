Fall Guys Season 5: Big Streamus announced ahead of imminent launch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 5 is rapidly approaching and the developers are due to reveal all of their content in an action-packed streaming session, the developers have announced.

For the past few weeks, the gaming community have been speculating what the latest instalment to the platform battle royale series will involve, following its huge success since its release in August 2020.

Mediatonic, the game's developers, have built on what has turned out to be a popular series among players across the globe, much more than they probably expected.

But the Fall Guys' makers took full advantage of what was a troubling time in the gaming industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen many big-name titles either delayed or cancelled altogether.

Some might say it was brave to release a new game during this difficult period - but the gamble has ultimately paid off and now they are on the verge of releasing Season 5 for Fall Guys.

Fall Guys Season 5 Big Streamus

The game's official Twitter account made the announcement and also revealed what would be involved in the stream - although they did not how long their presentation would be.

Cinematics, gameplay and fame path trailers were three of the key elements of Season 5 that are due to be showcased, as well as revealing all-new levels, costumes and features.

Finally, the stream would round off with a chat with the Mediatonic development team, who are expected to open up on how they came up with the idea and what players can expect.

If this is not enough to get you excited, then just wait until the new season actually releases on 20th July 2021.

Big Streamus will take place via Fall Guys' YouTube channel on 19th July at 1 pm BST.

