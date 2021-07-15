NBA 2K22: What Is The release date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A lot of new official information has been confirmed lately around NBA 2K22 and many players are wondering when the game will be released.

The basketball game has endured hit and miss moments over the recent years, but there is a lot of excitement and anticipation ahead of the latest game coming out. Therefore the game needs to put in a lot of work and effort to make sure they meet the expectations.

Featuring all the professional basketball players in the game, NBA 2K is definitely the place to go if you want to play the best basketball game. With NBA 2K making games since 1999, it looks like the sports game is here to stay for a while.

Not only does it feature friendly matches, but also online game modes and a ‘MyPlayer’ season where you play as one player and go through a huge story.

When will NBA 2K22 be released?

The exciting news about NBA 2K22 is the fact that we already know the exact date that it will be released and it will follow suit with past games in the franchise. It will be released on Wednesday, 22nd September 2021.

What is also great news is that it will be available on all platforms - the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Not only do we know the release date, but we also have been treated to an announcement trailer by the developers.



Hopefully, the game meets expectations and delivers a great basketball game for the whole of the community.

It is also a special year for the NBA as it is coming up to their 75th anniversary, so no doubt there will be something special for players in NBA 2K22.

This release date should not change as we get closer to it coming out, and hopefully this means that over the summer we will learn a lot more about NBA 2K22.

