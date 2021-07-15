Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor has been heavily criticised by Paul Felder for his 'disgusting' behaviour following his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

The Notorious was beaten by his American rival in their trilogy bout at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night before the real drama unfolded after the fight.

Moments after suffering a serious leg injury, McGregor called Poirier's wife Jolie a "little h--" when interviewed by commentator Joe Rogan from the Octagon canvas after the fight, sparking wild scenes and an angry retort.

Prior to that, McGregor had promised to make Poirier "pay with his life" at UFC 264 and warned: "You're dead in that Octagon on Saturday night".

His comments have left Felder outraged as he revealed that he was disgusted by the shameful events surrounding McGregor's loss to Poirier.

He told Michael Chiesa on this week's episode of 'UFC Round-Up': “You’re on the ground with your leg broken in half at the bottom, threatening to kill somebody to a man who has just dominated you twice in a row now.

"He could walk up and soccer kick you in the mouth and knock all your teeth out and leave you for dead on that canvas.

"You’re the one who is in position to get killed, Conor, in that spot.”

McGregor doesn't have an official win in the UFC since 2020 and has been given a medical suspension until 2022.

“About Dustin, the thing that I loved is that this guy could have went over there and tried to attack Conor who’s on the ground with a broken leg," Felder said. "Not that security would have let that happen, but the way that he’s allowing him to say that and just biting his tongue and holding his head high, I mean, so many high fives to Dustin Poirier for the way he handled that situation.

"Show some humility. Listen, this sport is violent, I get that. We’re supposed to beat the c--- out of each other, knock each other out.

"But at the end of the day, it’s not about murder. It’s not about your family. Leave those things out of your mouth, or get the hell out of the Octagon, I don’t ever want to see you again.”

Felder also told Chiesa that McGregor had gone too far this time, adding that the Irishman's trash talk leading up to this contest had crossed the line.

He added: “It’s not a street fight. It’s not life and death really.

"Obviously in boxing and MMA, there’s injuries that can cause people to literally die.

"So to talk about that stuff is just disgusting and we’ve mentioned that a million times. What he said was wrong!”

