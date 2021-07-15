Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyron Woodley has revealed former world champion Floyd Mayweather has given him some tactical pointers ahead of his fight with Jake Paul on August 29.

Woodley has been training alongside Mayweather ahead of his boxing debut which takes place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.

The American - nicknamed 'The Chosen One' - even went as far as to say that 'Pretty Boy' was impressed by his boxing skills when he trained with him at The Mayweather Boxing Club.

"He told me certain aspects he was very impressed with," Woodley said reporters at the pre-fight press conference.

"I can't tell you right now what that aspect was because I'm going to be utilising, but he said, 'wow his game in this area is crazy, man' and I understand why.

"I put a lot of mental pressure on people and you can tell when I'm looking for you and pushing you and hunting you down which is going to transition well from MMA to boxing."

Woodley also went on to say that Mayweather has effectively handed him the perfect strategy to defeat Paul as he expects him to employ the same approach as his brother Logan.

He told The Schmo: "You know, Floyd Mayweather just basically told me, his brother Jake is going to do the same thing Logan did.

"He just showed me the different opportunities and the windows that he saw open and basically gave me a system of what he thinks I should do and what I should work on.

"And I’m going to take that, I’m not gonna tell the people ‘cause Jake is a fan too, Jake’s going to be watching every video I do like he always does.

"And at the end of the day, I feel like the small things – not only from Floyd, but just all the OG’s in the boxing world – they kind of all gave me one or two things, one or two gems that I feel like I can go back and use.”

Woodley lost his UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman who beat him at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas back in March 2019.

The 39-year-old has not fought since UFC 260 when he lost to Vicente Luque.

