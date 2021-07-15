NBA 2K22 Pre-order details announced
NBA 2K22 has officially been announced by the game's developers and fans of the series can start to get excited about their seismic upcoming release.
Two paintings by artist Charly Palmer featuring Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic were showcased to advertise the 18th instalment under the 2K Sports umbrella (via Polygon), which has seen the virtual basketball franchise become one of the most popular sports games on the gaming market.
The announce trailer did not feature any gameplay but provided some interesting dialogue which could be clues regarding what players can expect from 2K22.
That being said, there is plenty on offer for those players that go ahead and reserve their copy of the game ahead of its launch.
Read more: NBA 2K22: Release Date, Cover, Pre-Order, Price, Trailer, PS4 And All You Need To Know
NBA 2K22 Pre-order
2K Sports have announced that four versions of NBA 2K22 can be pre-ordered. They are shown in the image below.
While the WNBA edition will not be available to UK players according to the game's official website, plenty of perks can be accumulated.
NBA 2K22 Standard Edition
- 5,000 Virtual Currency
- 5,000 MyTEAM Points
- 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)
- A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type
- A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type
- Luka Doncic MyPLAYER Jersey
- 95 Rated Luka Doncic MyTEAM Free Agent Card
NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition
- 100K VC
- 10K MyTEAM Points
- 10 MyTEAM Tokens
- Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards
- 22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)
- Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card
- Coach Card MyTEAM Pack
- 10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type
- 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type
- 4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER
- MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve
- Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER
NBA 2K22 Cross Gen Bundle - Digital Edition Only
- 10,000 MyTEAM Points
- 10 MyTEAM Tokens
- Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards
- 22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)
- Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card
- Coach Card MyTEAM Pack
- 10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type
- 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type
- 4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER
- MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve
- Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER
Where do I pre-order?
NBA 2K22 can be pre-ordered from one of the following links:
- PlayStation
- Microsoft Store
- Steam
- 2K Store (Nintendo Switch)
You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News