NBA 2K22 Pre-order details announced

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NBA 2K22 has officially been announced by the game's developers and fans of the series can start to get excited about their seismic upcoming release.

Two paintings by artist Charly Palmer featuring Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic were showcased to advertise the 18th instalment under the 2K Sports umbrella (via Polygon), which has seen the virtual basketball franchise become one of the most popular sports games on the gaming market.

The announce trailer did not feature any gameplay but provided some interesting dialogue which could be clues regarding what players can expect from 2K22.

That being said, there is plenty on offer for those players that go ahead and reserve their copy of the game ahead of its launch.

Read more: NBA 2K22: Release Date, Cover, Pre-Order, Price, Trailer, PS4 And All You Need To Know

NBA 2K22 Pre-order

2K Sports have announced that four versions of NBA 2K22 can be pre-ordered. They are shown in the image below.

While the WNBA edition will not be available to UK players according to the game's official website, plenty of perks can be accumulated.

NBA 2K22 Standard Edition

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Luka Doncic MyPLAYER Jersey

95 Rated Luka Doncic MyTEAM Free Agent Card

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition

100K VC

10K MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

NBA 2K22 Cross Gen Bundle - Digital Edition Only

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

Where do I pre-order?

NBA 2K22 can be pre-ordered from one of the following links:

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News