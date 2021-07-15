Daily Digest: Angelique Kerber and Victoria Azarenka withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today’s news: Angelique Kerber and Victoria Azarenka have withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics, Sarah Storey is selected for her eighth Paralympic Games, and Danielle Carter signs for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Angelique Kerber and Victoria Azarenka withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

World number 14 Victoria Azarenka and world number two Angelique Kerber have become the latest high-profile names to withdraw from the women’s tennis tournament at Tokyo 2020, joining Serena Williams, Simona Halep, and reigning Olympic champion Monica Puig.

Azarenka represented Belarus at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, earning a gold medal in the doubles and bronze medal in the singles at the latter Games. Kerber played for Germany at London 2012 and Rio 2016, finishing with a singles silver medal in the Brazilian city.

“I would like to inform everyone that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics,” the 31-year-old Azarenka wrote on Twitter.

“I have many amazing memories winning the gold while competing and representing Belarus in previous Games. But with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know in my heart this is the right decision for myself and the team.”

Kerber wrote on Instagram that her body “needs rest” after an “intense few weeks”. The 33-year-old progressed to the semi-finals of Wimbledon this month.

Sarah Storey selected for eighth Paralympic Games

Sarah Storey is hoping to become Britain’s most successful Paralympian after she was selected for her eighth Games. The 43-year-old has earned 14 gold medals so far across Para-swimming and cycling. She needs to win three more to surpass the 16 golds achieved by Para-swimmer Mike Kenny.

After being named in Britain’s Para-cycling squad, Storey is set to defend her titles at Tokyo 2020 in the C5 individual pursuit, C5 time trial and C4-5 road race events. The British team also includes reigning Paralympic champions Kadeena Cox and Lora Fachie.

“I'm hugely proud to have contributed to such a significant era in Paralympic sport and am incredibly excited to attempt to defend the three gold medals I won in Rio,” said Storey.

Danielle Carter signs for Brighton & Hove Albion

Striker Danielle Carter has signed for Brighton & Hove Albion after departing from Women’s Super League rivals Reading.

The 28-year-old has signed a two year contract with her new club. She spent one season at Reading after an 11-year spell with Arsenal. During her time with the Gunners, Carter won three league titles and three FA Cups. Her time in North London was impacted by back-to-back ACL injuries.

"Danielle is a player I have known and admired for a long time, and I'm really pleased she is joining us for the next stage of our journey in the WSL," Brighton manager Hope Powell said.

"This is the first time we have paid a transfer fee for a player which reflects the club's ambition and our desire to bring in quality additions to the squad. Adding to our options in attack was something we were keen to do in this transfer window and Danielle will definitely help us with that."

Sophie Ingle, Steph Houghton and Kim Little named Team GB captains

Scotland's Kim Little, Wales' Sophie Ingle and England's Steph Houghton have all been named as captains of the British women’s football team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. They will wear the armband in rotation throughout the tournament.

Little is captain for domestic club Arsenal and vice-captain for Scotland, while Houghton is skipper for both England and Manchester City. Chelsea midfielder Ingle captains Wales.

“They bring such different things on the pitch and off the pitch,” said goalkeeper Carly Telford. “They represent who we are as people. They represent our nations.

“It's going to take 22 of us to get us over the line if we want to win a gold medal and the three that she's [Team GB head coach Hege Riise] chosen to wear the armband are vital parts of it.”

Team GB also confirmed they will be taking the knee before each match during the tournament. The decision was taken after the International Olympic Committee relaxed a ban on athlete demonstrations at the Games.

Rugby League World Cup to go ahead as scheduled

Organisers have confirmed the Rugby League World Cup will be held in England later this year as planned. The men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments will all run simultaneously in October and November.

The women’s tournament is scheduled to start on November 9th and finish with the final at Old Trafford on November 27th. Eight teams have been drawn into two groups, with hosts England set to play Papua New Guinea, Canada and Brazil in Group A.

New Zealand, France and Cook Islands are due to face Australia in Group B, although the defending champions are yet to confirm their participation in the competition.

