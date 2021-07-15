Celtic transfer news: Update on Hoops pursuit of Watford starlet

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic have already sealed the signing of Watford youngster Bosun Lawal, Football Insider reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Bosun Lawal?

The report discloses that the 18-year-old has completed all the required paperwork and passed a medical - it's now just a matter of Celtic officially announcing his arrival.

Should that happen imminently, he will be the second signing made by the club in the last few days.

The Bhoys completed the signing of Israeli teenager Leil Abada from Maccabi Petah Tikva in a five-year deal reportedly worth £3.5m on Wednesday night.

Has he been signed with the future in mind?

Whilst Abada and Lawal are joining the Hoops at the same time, they might be signed with different career paths in mind.

Abada, who is 19 years old, looks to be headed for the Celtic first-team. The Hoops would unlikely spend over £3m on a player unless they wished to feature them regularly.

Abada is also the first major signing of the Ange Postecoglou era, and looks like he can contribute right away after scoring 13 goals last season.

Lawal has likely been signed looking to the future. He isn't costing millions - the Bhoys will reportedly pay six-figure compensation to Watford.

Lawal also lacks the same first-team experience as Abada - who has made 76 appearances for Maccabi Petah Tikva - and as a result will likely end up in the Celtic Colts squad or out on loan.

How have other young Celtic signings fared?

Celtic have sent a number of recent signings out on loan in the last year in order to gain first-team experience.

Jonathan Afolabi joined Dundee where he made 22 appearances, scoring 4 goals. Lee O'Connor moved to Tranmere, featuring 42 times, and Luca Connell made a successful move to Queen's Park, as he scored three goals in 11 appearances to help them win the Scottish Second Division title.

The trio will be eager for more first-team football, and it will be intriguing to see if any make the breakthrough into the Hoops side this season. Both O'Connor and Connell have featured in Celtic's pre-season games, so they are in Postecoglou's thoughts at least.

Where could Lawal fit into the Celtic first-team squad?

Lawal will be looking to follow in O'Connor and Connell's footsteps and make the breakthrough into the first-team squad in the near future. But he is a midfielder and the Hoops have a lot of them already as Transfermarkt shows.

That does not mean that Lawal won't get a chance to make it at Celtic, but he might well have to go out on loan first to prove he's ready to challenge for a place in the starting XI.

