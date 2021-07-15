Rangers transfer news: Watford enter race to sign free agent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Watford are interested in signing Rangers linked youngster Abdul Abdulmalik, the Daily Mail reports.

What is the latest transfer news involving Abdul Abdulmalik?

The report discloses that the recently promoted Premier League side are considering a move for the 18-year-old, who left Millwall in the summer.

Even though Abdulmalik is a free agent, any team that signs the starlet will have to pay the Championship side compensation.

What clubs want to sign the teenager?

There are a number of clubs interested in the teenager. The Daily Mail report states that Abdulmalik recently trained with Portsmouth for a fortnight but the League One side decided not to move for the player.

Swansea have also expressed an interest, but the South London Press disclosed last month that Millwall turned down the compensation package they were offered.

A report in the Daily Mail last month disclosed that Abdulmalik had been watched by Rangers and Arsenal, and that he had turned down a professional contract that had been offered by Millwall.

Who have Rangers bought this summer?

Rangers have been relatively quiet on the transfer front so far, which is perhaps not a surprise as the club did win the Premiership by 25 points last season, and manager Steven Gerrard will want to keep the side that won the title together.

So far the Gers have made two additions to the squad, with former Mechelen striker Fashion Sakala joining up with the team after signing a pre-contract with the Ibrox club in May. Midfielder John Lundstram is the other signing, joining earlier this month after his contract with Sheffield United had expired.

Gerrard will no doubt be looking for players that can improve his squad, but perhaps Rangers will not go for any major signings unless there are some departures.

One player that has been linked with a move away from Ibrox is Glen Kamara, with West Ham reportedly making an enquiry for the midfielder.

Alfredo Morelos has also been linked with a move to Porto, as reported by A Bola. Should either player leave, then the Gers might well sign replacements, but it could be quiet on the transfer front aside from that.

Would the 18-year-old get in the Rangers first-team?

If Abdulmalik does agree to sign for Rangers, it is likely that he won't be put into the first-team squad. He lacks the experience as he has yet to play first-team football.

A place in the Rangers Colts team seems more sensible for the striker. Abdulmalik would be able to test himself against a decent standard of footballer in the Lowland League.

It remains to be seen if Rangers can pull off what would be a bit of a signing coup, but the Gers may have to be quick, as teams are interested in the starlet.

