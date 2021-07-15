Watford transfer rumours: Update emerges concerning Hornets' pursuit of Euro 2020 star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Set to face Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League season, Watford will be hoping to make the perfect start to their return to this division.

Following a brief excursion in the Championship which culminated in the club clinching automatic promotion earlier this year, the Hornets will welcome some of the world's best players to Vicarage Road over the course of the coming months.

In order to give his side the best chance of competing at this level, Watford manager has decided to make a brisk start to his transfer business this summer.

The Hornets have already signed seven senior players and were recently linked with a move for an individual who produced some encouraging displays for his country at Euro 2020.

A report from 90min earlier this month suggested that Watford were looking to seal a deal for Udinese defender Jens Stryger Larsen.

The 30-year-old helped Denmark reach the semi-finals of this summer's European Championship by featuring in all of their games at the tournament.

Particularly impressive during his nation's victories over Wales and the Czech Republic, Larsen managed to record WhoScored match ratings of 7.19 and 7.23 in these fixtures.

In a fresh update concerning the full-back's future, it has now been revealed that Watford are unlikely to secure his services.

According to the Watford Observer, Larsen is reportedly attracting interest from teams who will be able to provide him with the opportunity to play in European competitions next season and thus is currently not interested in making a switch to Vicarage Road.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is understood that a move for Larsen hasn't been completely ruled out by Watford, Munoz's side may need to draft up a list of alternative options if they are indeed looking to strengthen their options in this position.

However, when you consider that the Hornets are currently able to call upon the services of Kiko Femenia and Jeremy Ngakia, they may not necessarily need to spend a sizeable chunk of their wage budget on a new right-back.

Ngakia managed to average a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.83 in the Championship last season whilst Femenia boasts a considerable amount of experience at Premier League level having played in this division on 80 occasions during his career.

Providing that these two full-backs push each-other to become better players, they could help Watford establish themselves as a mainstay in the top-flight.

