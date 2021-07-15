Leeds transfer news: 'Great player' praised by Bielsa in talks to leave Elland Road

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United could be set to loan Leif Davis out to Bournemouth this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The report suggests the Yorkshire giants have given Scott Parker's side the green light as they chase a season-long loan move for the 21-year-old defender.

Talks are believed to be at an advanced stage with manager Marcelo Bielsa understood to be eager to see the player develop further and the idea of benefiting from regular game time on the South Coast looks to be a pleasing one from a Leeds perspective.

How many games has Leif Davis played for Leeds?

Making his debut in December 2018, Davis hasn't enjoyed all too much of a run in the first-team under Bielsa.

Varane to Man United ALMOST DONE! Grealish to MAN CITY | Haaland Latest | The Done Deal Show

Indeed, he's made 13 appearances since and did not start a game in the Premier League last season.

With that in mind, loaning him out does seem a logical step in his development. Even at the end of his potential move to Bournemouth, he'll still have a year left on his contract at Elland Road, so there doesn't appear to be much need to rush a decision on his long-term future.

What type of player is Leif Davis?

Able to operate as either a left-back or in central defence, Davis is certainly a versatile option.

In 2018, the Newcastle-born youngster described his style of play to the club's official website after leaving Morecambe.

“I’m a modern day attacking left back and I love getting forwards, my aim is to play in the first team one day and hopefully I can do well here and progress," he said.

“Playing with better players makes you a better player, the facilities at Thorp Arch are amazing and I can’t wait for the season to get underway.”

What has Bielsa said about Davis?

Speaking to Leeds Live in 2019, Bielsa moved to praise the youngster.

"Davis is a great player, full of future, resources and skills, but so far [Ezgjan] Alioski, [Barry] Douglas and [Stuart] Dallas are playing," he said.

1 of 10 How many French U21 caps does Illan Meslier? 0 1 2 3

"Maybe for this reality he is not inside the group of 11, but all his tendencies are good.

"In my opinion, Davis was far from the first team in our first year and after he worked a lot in the team, with brilliant willing, a lot of effort, dedication, he gives everything. Never demand for nothing. After he became a better player he started to strengthen his play, which before he didn’t have."

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News