West Ham transfers news: Irons table offer for "very consistent" international

West Ham have had a bid for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone rejected by West Brom, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

What's the latest transfer news involving Johnstone?

The Irons have been linked with Johnstone in recent months, and they now seem to have stepped up their interest in the 28-year-old by submitting an offer to bring him to the London Stadium.

It is understood that they made a proposal to sign Johnstone on Wednesday but that it was knocked back by the Baggies as it fell some way short of their valuation of the player. The Midlands-based club reportedly want in excess of £10m before letting Johnstone go.

What is Johnstone's contract situation?

The 6 foot 4 shot-stopper has just one year remaining on his contract at the Hawthorns, meaning that he is set to become a free agent in 2022.

Despite this, West Brom are expected to try to stick to their current asking price, while it is viewed as unlikely that West Ham will want to increase their offer too drastically for a player that will be available for free in less than 12 months.

What's been said about Johnstone?

West Brom were relegated from the Premier League in 2020/21, finishing 13 points adrift of safety.

Johnstone was one of their better performers, though, as he pulled off more saves (161) than any other goalkeeper in the division (via FBREF).

On the final day of the season, he made a rare error against Leeds during a 3-1 defeat but West Brom's manager at the time, Sam Allardyce, refused to criticise Johnstone, and instead chose to praise him for his impressive displays across the course of the campaign.

Allardyce told The Express and Star: “He was allowed that mistake. At the end of the day it didn’t cost us anything.

“The goalkeeper is the only man who can’t really ever make a mistake. I’m going to have to go a very long way to think about the last mistake Sam made. I can’t really think of one – that’s how long it’s been.

“He’s been very consistent.”

Will West Ham make another bid to sign Johnstone?

That remains to be seen.

Johnstone has also been attracting interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, indicating that the Hammers could face an uphill battle to land him.

Furthermore, West Ham have been heavily linked with trying to sign PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan this week. They are currently in talks with the French side about bringing Areola back to the Premier League after his temporary spell at Fulham last season.

If they can agree a deal for the World Cup winner, they may decide that they do not need to pursue Johnstone anymore, and could opt against making another offer for the England international.

