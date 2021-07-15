Nottingham Forest transfer rumours: Update surfaces regarding Reds-linked winger's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With Nottingham Forest's opening weekend clash with Coventry City edging ever closer, it will be intriguing to see how the club line up for this showdown.

The Reds kicked off their transfer recruitment earlier this week by securing the services of goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and will now be determined to add some more fresh faces to their squad in the coming weeks.

When you consider just how poor Forest were in an attacking sense last season, manager Chris Hughton will almost certainly need to strengthen in this particular area.

Furthermore, the Reds are relatively short of options following the departures of Sammy Ameobi, Glenn Murray and Anthony Knockaert.

Whereas academy graduates Alex Mighten and Brennan Johnson could potentially fill the void left by these aforementioned players, Hughton may also find it beneficial to look elsewhere for inspiration.

One of the players who recently emerged on Forest's radar was winger Alassane Ndao.

A recent report by Fotomac suggested that the Reds were reportedly weighing up a swoop for the Fatih Karagumruk ace.

One of the stand-out performers for the Turkish side last season, Ndao managed to set the Super Lig alight with his stunning displays.

As well as providing his team-mates with nine assists, the 24-year-old managed to find the back of the net on 11 occasions in 38 appearances as he helped his side seal an eighth place finish in the standings.

In a fresh update concerning Ndao's future, it has now been revealed that Forest are seemingly set to miss out on sealing a switch for the winger.

According to Turkish news outlet Sabah, Galatasaray have reached an agreement with Karagumruk for Ndao which will see Jimmy Durmaz and Jesse Sekidika included in a exchange deal.

Galatasaray will also pay their Super Lig rivals a fee of €1m (£853k) fee to ensure that this particular move occurs.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a blow for the Reds as they would have been hoping that Ndao would provide the solution to their attacking woes.

However, with Galatasaray set to beat Forest in this particular race, Hughton will now need to switch his attention to alternative targets.

In order to have the best chance of guiding the Reds to a relative amount of success later this year, it could be argued that the 62-year-old ought to focus on drafting in players who know exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

Providing that he is able to get his recruitment spot-on between now and the end of the transfer window, Hughton may not necessarily regret missing out on Ndao.

