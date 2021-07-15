Tottenham transfer news: £54m-rated 'upgrade' may not want to make step down

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur might find it difficult to sign their top defensive target in Sevilla star Jules Kounde this summer, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Following a difficult season at the back which saw Spurs concede 45 times, the third-highest amount in the top half of the table, the club are believed to be eager to strengthen their options in central defence.

Kounde is understood to be one of the club's main targets and his current employers would reportedly be willing to sell if they receive a suitable offer.

Convincing the player, however, might be slightly more difficult. Indeed, the Frenchman is thought to be aiming to play Champions League football next season, so whether or not he'd be prepared to make a step down (even if only a temporary one) remains to be seen.

How good a signing would Kounde be?

Based on his performances last season, it's fair to say the 22-year-old would improve Spurs' backline.

Varane to Man United ALMOST DONE! Grealish to MAN CITY | Haaland Latest | The Done Deal Show

Comparing his statistics using FBREF data to Eric Dier, Toby Alderwerield and Davinson Sanchez, Kounde looks to be an upgrade.

During league competition in the 2020/21 season, he recorded a much higher pressing success rate than all of Spurs' current options (45.5% compared to Alderwerield's 36.6%) and produced far more tackles and interceptions (73, beating Sanchez's 54).

Aerially, Kounde beat everyone but Dier in terms of the percentage of duels won (63.8%) and none of the three Tottenham players made more progressive carries from the backline (180).

Clearly, there's no guarantee he'd be able to replicate exactly that output at Tottenham but, in terms of being a front-footed defender helping push from deep, Kounde would appear to be a huge upgrade.

How much is Kounde worth?

Currently, the former Bordeaux defender is valued at £54m by Transfermarkt.

While the player is believed to have a release clause of around €80m (roughly £68m), the report suggests Sevilla might be tempted to sell for less than that as a result of the pandemic's effect on finances.

Still, that does not mean he would come cheaply. In fact, they also claim it would likely take more than the £51m Manchester City were said to have offered last summer.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Tottenham won? 2 3 4 1

What has been said about Jules Kounde?

Speaking to Football Insider earlier this week, former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson backed the Frenchman as an ideal target.

“Kounde could be the world-class centre-half that Spurs are so desperately in need of," he said.

"He is definitely an upgrade on what they have currently got.”

Transfer News LIVE: Elliott commits to Liverpool, Tomiyasu to Spurs, Giroud to AC Milan

News Now - Sport News