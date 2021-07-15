Leicester City transfer news: Update in Arsenal's interest in James Maddison emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leicester City will not allow James Maddison to leave the club unless they receive a massive bid for him this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Leicester City transfer news?

Despite being one of the club's key players, the one-cap England international has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal.

The report does move to back up the north London giants' reported interest, although the FA Cup winners will only likely consider selling the 24-year-old if they are to receive an offer they simply cannot refuse.

How much is James Maddison worth?

The former Norwich City youngster currently has a Transfermarkt valuation of £49.5m, having signed for the club in a deal worth £25m deal back in the summer of 2019.

Previously, The Mail have claimed Leicester snubbed a £70m offer from an unnamed club last year, so their valuation of the attacking midfielder does look comparable to the one they placed on Harry Maguire.

They managed to extract a world-record fee for a defender amid Manchester United's chase of the defender, suggesting any interest in Maddison is unlikely to develop until the club get what they want.

With three years left to run on his contract, Brendan Rodgers' side look under little pressure to sell.

How many assists has Maddison recorded for Leicester?

During his 118 games for the East Midlands outfit, Maddison has contributed towards 27 goals and 20 assists.

As per WhoScored data, he led the way for shots (2.4) and key passes (1.6) per game for the club last season, following on from a successful 2019/20 campaign during which those averages stood at 2.4 (second-highest behind Jamie Vardy) and 2.5 (highest of anyone to have featured in more than 3 games) respectively.

In fact, no one has recorded more in the way of key passes than Maddison at the King Power Stadium since he arrived, while he also ranked within the top three for shots over the same period.

What has been said about Maddison and Arsenal?

Speaking to Football Insider last month, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor stressed Leicester's superior standing over Arsenal of late would help them keep their star.

“Leicester are in Europe, Arsenal aren’t," he said.

"Leicester are a top-six team, Arsenal aren’t. I just don’t see that happening.

“Leicester can pay very big wages, I’ve heard from people there. Maddison will be on very good money and probably more than Arsenal can pay him, to be honest."

