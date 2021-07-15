Steam Deck: Valve reveals new handheld gaming device coming December 2021

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valve have revealed their new portable gaming device: Steam Deck, that will be a competitor in the market place to Nintendo's Switch.

After rumours circulating online and the trademarking of the term 'Steam Deck,' it has now been confirmed by Valve that the new handheld console will be coming to players in December 2021.

The new console will be a competitor to the Nintendo Switch, with several elements, such as the ability to play on handheld or on a bigger screen, akin to that of Nintendo's latest console.

Steam Deck Coming December 2021

The Steam Deck will be shipping with three different price points, all of these dependent on storage space, much like Apple's approach with the iPhone. The 64GB version of the console will be selling for $399, whereas the 256GB will be available for $529 and the most expensive version, the 512GB, will be $649.

The $649 512GB version of the new console will have 'premium anti-glare etched glass' and an exclusive carrying case. All of the consoles will come with a MicroSD slot to add additional storage.

What's really exciting is that the Steam Deck will have the ability to access all of your Steam library after you launch the handheld. Most PC gamers have a plethora of titles on the Steam service, and the ability to have Cloud saves also means that you can switch between PC and handheld gaming with ease and not lose any progress.

The entire Steam Store will be available on Steam Deck, meaning that some of the biggest titles on the platform such as F1 2021, Total War: Warhammer, Streets of Rage 4 and Death Stranding will be available to play on the go for the very first time.

Reservations for the new console will be opening on Friday July 16th via the Steam store. Customers will have to login to make a reservation for the new console. You can set a reminder directly on the site to make sure you pre-order in time.

