Celtic transfer news: Intriguing development on £10m target

Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who has been linked with a move to Celtic, is seemingly absent from pre-season training - the Chronicle reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Freddie Woodman?

The report discloses that the Englishman was not at Newcastle's training session in York on Wednesday, and that he has not been pictured in pre-season training since it started last week.

Rather, Woodman posted a picture on Instagram from a Croydon coffee shop on Tuesday, suggesting he's both geographically and figuratively far from being involved in the Magpies' summer preparations.

Celtic have been credited with an interest in the former Swansea loanee, with the Chronice reporting in May that the Hoops were keeping tabs on Woodman.

Do Celtic need to sign a new goalkeeper?

Celtic's goalkeeping situation is certainly an intriguing one. As it stands, the Bhoys have three goalkeepers in the first-team squad - Vasilis Barkas, Scott Bain and Conor Hazard.

The trio all had spells as first-choice last season under Neil Lennon. Now that Ange Postecoglou is Hoops boss, he might well decide to bring his own goalkeeper to the club.

It was reported in June by Sky Sports that Celtic were considering a move for Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who Postecoglou knows from his time with the Australian national team. That didn't happen though, as Ryan recently joined Real Sociedad.

As it stands Postecoglou has yet to sign a goalkeeper for Celtic, but that could change and Woodman may well be a target.

How much would it cost to sign Woodman this summer?

If the Hoops want to sign Woodman on a permanent deal, they will have to spend a significant amount of money. It has been reported by the Chronicle that the Toon value the goalkeeper at £10m.

That is a lot for a club like Celtic, but it is not really a surprise when you consider that the 24-year-old has been playing regular first-team football for the last two seasons at Swansea, making 95 appearances.

Last season he made 52 appearances for the Swans as they reached the Championship play-off final, losing to Brentford. From 45 outings in the regular season, he made 97 saves and kept 20 clean sheets.

You have to imagine that now that he has had a taste of being a number one goalkeeper, Woodman won't want to go back to being on the bench each week at Newcastle, where Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow are both seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order.

Perhaps Celtic could him that opportunity, but it appears they would have to dig deep into their pockets.

