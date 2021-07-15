Southampton transfer news: Saints eye £82k per-week "great signing"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton are tracking Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, as reported by Football.London.

What's the latest transfer news involving Abraham?

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer after falling out of favour under Thomas Tuchel in the second half of the 2020/21 season.

The England forward started just two league games once the German coach replaced Frank Lampard in January, and was hauled off at half-time on both occasions.

Southampton are reportedly monitoring Abraham's situation, while West Ham and Aston Villa have also been linked with making a move for the 6 foot 3 attacker.

How much would Abraham cost?

It has been claimed in previous reports that Abraham could cost as much as £40m in the current transfer window, a fee that may be out of range for some of his potential suitors.

However, Football.London believe that Chelsea are looking for around £30m for the six-cap international, which could be more manageable for Southampton if they do pursue Abraham.

Is Saul Niguez's potential move to Liverpool OFF already? Find out on The Football Terrace...

What's been said about Abraham?

Abraham, who currently earns £82,000-per-week, may have struggled for game time in the final months of last season but this does not mean that he has become a bad player overnight.

Jermaine Jenas is still convinced by Abraham's qualities, and claimed last month that he would be a fine addition to anyone's squad, including Southampton's.

Jenas told The Mirror: "I think he'd be a great signing for anyone. He had that special relationship with Aston Villa fans in the Championship but they've now got Ollie Watkins.

"I would like to think that Tammy could maybe go on a loan. I don't think it's the time for Chelsea to be completely cutting ties.

"You've got Watford, who have just come up. Brighton are desperate for someone to get them goals. Southampton is another team you look at and wonder if he could do a job.

"He's a suitable player for a number of teams and I think a lot will be looking at his services."

1 of 15 How many games did Southampton win in the Premier League last season? 12 9 15 10

Would Abraham be a good replacement for Danny Ings?

Danny Ings turned down a contract extension offer from Southampton earlier this month, and it has recently emerged that Tottenham have identified him as their top transfer target for this summer.

Given that he could be set to depart St Mary's in the coming weeks, it appears that the Saints need to find a capable replacement, and Abraham could be just the man for the job.

It should not be forgotten that Abraham scored 15 league goals for Chelsea in 2019/20, and only Jorginho, who was on penalty-taking duties, found the net more often than him for the Blues in the Premier League last season.

This highlights how Abraham has regularly made the most of his opportunities over the last two years, despite battling with the likes of Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud for a starting berth, so it seems likely that he would relish the challenge of taking over from Ings as Southampton's go-to man next term.

News Now - Sport News