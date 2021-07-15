Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles want forward with "unbelievable quality"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are keen on signing RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman, as revealed by The Athletic.

What's the latest transfer news involving Lookman?

Lookman was relegated while on loan at Fulham last season but he seems to have done enough to catch the eye at Selhurst Park.

According to The Athletic's report, Palace have held "persistent interest" in Lookman, and they could now look to make a move for the 23-year-old this summer.

What were Lookman's stats in 2020/21?

The former England Under-21 international got regular game time at Fulham in 2020/21, featuring in 34 top-flight games for the Cottagers. He chipped in with four goals and four assists for Scott Parker's men and, according to WhoScored, he was Fulham's second-best player across the course of the campaign as he received an average game rating of 6.92. Only Andre-Frank Anguissa (6.99) earned a higher mark.

Lookman's greatest asset is arguably his dribbling ability, and that was on full display last year. He completed 82 successful dribbles in the Premier League - comfortably beating the tallies of Eberechi Eze (64) and Wilfried Zaha (54).

What did Parker say about Lookman?

After signing for Fulham last September, it did not take Lookman long to impress his new manager.

Following his league debut against Wolves, Parker heaped praise on Lookman. As quoted by West London Sport, Parker said: “I thought he looked another level.

“You can see the quality the boy’s got. We knew that at the start of the window when he was the main one I wanted in – the main one I was calling for.

“I think you can see in a short space of time – at Brentford the other night and now here today – that the boy’s got unbelievable quality.

“He’s a big plus for us this year and he’s going to be a big help for us. Hopefully he can keep playing the way he is.”

Would Lookman be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

With Zaha reportedly telling Palace that he wants to leave this summer, and Eze set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a serious injury, Patrick Vieira may need to bring in a forward whose direct approach can trouble the opposition ahead of next season. Lookman appears to be the ideal candidate for this role.

The youngster has struggled to establish himself at a particular club in recent years, having tried his luck at Everton, Leipzig and Fulham.

However, his spell with the latter side last year indicated that he is finally ready to deliver on his obvious potential. Lookman demonstrated his fearlessness by running at defenders whenever the opportunity presented itself, and he also showed that his end product is improving as he registered goals and assists in the Premier League.

He deserves another chance in England's top-flight next season to build on the momentum that he started to gather in 2020/21, and Palace could be the perfect destination for him to prove his worth.

