Tottenham transfer news: Breakthrough in Harry Kane saga is possible

A breakthrough in Manchester City's pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is possible, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

With the England captain now free from international duty after England's run to the Euro 2020 final, attentions will now turn to his future.

City have been strongly linked with making a £100m bid for the 27-year-old and, although a deal will almost certainly not be completed quickly due to the sheer magnitude of it, a breakthrough in negotiations could be reached in the next few weeks.

When is Kane expected back at Tottenham?

Having only just finished an international tournament after starting 35 Premier League games during one of the most congested campaigns in history, Kane will reportedly be given a minimum of three weeks off in order to recover.

As things stand, he will return to the club just two weeks before their season opener against City on August 15th.

What do Tottenham want from Manchester City?

Throughout the saga, the tone has largely centered around the fact that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will simply not consider selling his star man.

With three years left to run on his contract, they are under little need to sell although The Sun claimed back in April that a bid of around £175m from a foreign club could convince Spurs into selling.

What has been said about Kane's future?

Speaking to Sky Sports in May, pundit and former Spurs star Jamie Redknapp claimed he would not be surprised if Kane continued to look to leave the club this summer.

"He's a man of few words when it comes to anything other than football," he said.

"Normally he does his talking on the pitch. The fact that the quotes are out there does make me question what will happen. He's put it on Tottenham - he wants to be in the Champions League.

"Where he goes is certainly going to be interesting. Who has the money to buy someone like Harry Kane? He's one of the best in the world and if he doesn't feel the club is going in the direction l wouldn't be surprised if he does ask for a move in the summer."

