Wolves transfer gossip: Nuno could raid former club for "outstanding" Molineux star

Tottenham are keen on signing Wolves centre-back Willy Boly, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook via Molineux.News.

What's the latest transfer news involving Boly?

Tottenham have made signing a central defender a priority this summer, and they have been linked with making a move for Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

However, it has been reported that the Frenchman is not interested in joining Spurs. As a result, Crook feels that new Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo could turn his attention elsewhere, and instead try to raid his former club Wolves in order to sign Boly.

Crook said: “Interesting developments at Tottenham. One player they have been heavily linked with and have been in negotiations for is Jules Koundé.

“Word coming out of Spain that despite the fact that there is a willingness from Spurs to do a deal, maybe with Davinson Sanchez going the other way, he’s not keen on that move and wants to play Champions League football.

“It could lead Nuno back to his old club Wolves. Willy Boly, according to my contacts in Portugal, possibly that Nuno would like to take from Molineux."

What were Boly's stats in 2020/21?

Boly endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign, as he was limited to just 21 league appearances, largely due to injuries and illness.

The 6 foot 5 defender did have some bright moments when he did play, though. As per WhoScored, he won 2.7 aerial duels, made four clearances and blocked 0.6 shots per game in the top-flight. These numbers saw him feature within the top two in each of these categories when compared with his teammates.

What's been said about Boly?

Boly has spent the last four years at Molineux, helping the club rise from the Championship into the Premier League, and then into the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2020.

During that European run, they saw off Spanish side Espanyol, and following that match Boly received praise from former Wolves and England centre-back Joleon Lescott for the impact that he has had since arriving in England.

Speaking on BT Sport, as quoted by Vital Football, Lescott said of Boly: “He’s outstanding. His physical presence is unique and he has the agility and ability to get back [defensively]. He’s been instrumental in this team since he came to the club.”

Should Wolves cash in on Boly?

Boly has played his part in Wolves' success in recent years, making 136 appearances for the club since 2017. If he were to depart this summer, Wolves would be losing a player with a vast amount of experience under his belt.

However, it should also be pointed out that Boly has struggled badly with injuries in the last two seasons, which has restricted his game time significantly.

Having turned 30 in February, it could be argued that his best days may be behind him. The Midlands-based club already have senior centre-backs such as Conor Coady and Romain Saiss on their books, while Max Kilman emerged as a promising prospect last season, helping the team keep five clean sheets in his 18 Premier League appearances.

This suggests that Wolves already have some decent options in defence should Boly depart, and with the towering centre-back having just two years left on his contract, this could be the right time for the club to cash in on him while they can.

