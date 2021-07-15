Leeds transfer news: More frustration could emerge for Victor Orta

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United could face further frustration in their attempts to bring a new goalkeeper to Elland Road this summer, according to The Daily Mirror.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Following Kiko Casilla's loan move to Elche, the club are thought to be tracking a move for cover and competition for Illan Meslier and would like to conduct a similar deal to the one that brought the Frenchman to West Yorkshire in the summer of 2019.

Indeed, they are understood to be considering a move for Kristoffer Klaesson of Valerenga, although they could face competition on that front. Clubs in both England and Spain are said to be interested in the Norway U21 international, who has reportedly been on Victor Orta's radar for a while.

Varane to Man United ALMOST DONE! Grealish to MAN CITY | Haaland Latest | The Done Deal Show

What else has happened in Leeds' goalkeeper search?

Football Insider recently claimed Newcastle United's Freddie Woodman had rejected the idea of a loan-to-buy move to the club, so Leeds do look to be struggling somewhat to get a clean run at their targets.

Having struggled to break into the first-team at his current club, 24-year-old Woodman is said to want to prove himself as a No.1, which he would surely be unlikely to do at Elland Road given Meslier's importance to Marcelo Bielsa's cause.

What other options do Leeds have?

Internally, Elia Caprile could operate behind Meslier but the report suggests Orta would like to bring another goalkeeper to the club.

Recently, The Yorkshire Evening Post also mooted Levante's Dani Cárdenas as a potential target.

What has been said about the club's goalkeeper search?

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny recently urged the club to act swiftly when it came to bringing in a new player to back-up Meslier.

“You don’t want to leave yourself short in that department," he told Football Insider.

"It’s a key area of the squad.

“You’ve got to have someone lined up, so I like the sound of this. It’s clever thinking and it looks good on Leeds.

“You can’t leave it too late and paying over the odds or panicking and going after someone you might not get.“

Transfer News LIVE: Elliott commits to Liverpool, Tomiyasu to Spurs, Giroud to AC Milan

News Now - Sport News