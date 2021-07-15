Celtic transfer news: Ange Postecoglou drops hint about more Hoops signings

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed that the club want players signed as soon as possible this summer, the Daily Record reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Celtic?

The Hoops have been busy in the transfer market in the last few days.

Celtic reportedly spent £3.5m on winger Liel Abada, who has joined the club on a five-year deal.

It has also been reported that the Bhoys have had a £4.3m bid for Rubin Kazan centre-back accepted, and the Swedish international is set to have a medical ahead of a move to Parkhead.

What has Postecoglou said about Celtic's transfer plans?

Celtic have finally kickstarted their transfer business in earnest with the signing of Abada, but Postecoglou wants to add more players to his squad and quickly too. However, circumstances may prevent that from happening.

"We’re working hard on others. The idea is to get them in as soon as we can, but the world is a complicated place at the moment," he said, as quoted by the Daily Record.

Even though the Celtic boss won't put an exact timeframe on when further new signings will arrive in Glasgow, he does sound confident that more players will be coming in sooner rather than later.

“It’s not as easy as putting people on planes and they are here in a day. We’re working through it. I’m confident we will have more in the building in the next week or so," Postecoglou stated.

Why do Celtic want to make early signings?

Celtic will want to get new signings in soon for a few reasons. For a start, there is the Champions League qualifying tie against Midtjylland on the horizon.

The Bhoys will have a far better chance of winning it with some fresh faces in the squad, and Abada will be able to feature against the Danish side as he has been acquired ahead of the signing deadline.

The deadline is Thursday 15th July at midnight central European time, although two further signings can be registered ahead of the first leg.

Getting in new arrivals early will also give them time to settle before the domestic season begins, which is important when dealing with a new manager who hasn't been in the job for long like Postecoglou.

He will also be keen to put his own mark on the squad by bringing his own signings in, and the Hoops have at last started to do that.

