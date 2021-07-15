Man United transfer news: Update on Paul Pogba's future emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Athletic, Paul Pogba’s contract negotiations with Manchester United won't come to a quick conclusion and look set to continue into the coming season.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Paul Pogba?

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Man United's talks over a new contract for Pogba are not over just yet as the club are keen to retain the midfielder.

The journalist suggested that Paris Saint-Germain are very interested in the 28-year-old, although nothing is advanced with the French side as it stands.

Will United offer Pogba a new contract?

The Athletic claim that United want to extend Pogba’s stay at the Manchester outfit. However, the 28-year-old is reportedly waiting to see what the Red Devils offer him, to assess whether there could be better options elsewhere.

Accordingly, it appears any deal for Pogba won't be wrapped up within the next few weeks, meaning the Frenchman is set to enter next season with his future at the club uncertain.

Pogba's contract is worth £290,000 per week but is due to expire next summer, when he'll be allowed to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer.

The transfer window doesn't close until August 31st, and this update suggests Pogba will essentially be considering possible alternative clubs until it slams shut.

How did Pogba perform last season?

In 26 Premier League appearances for United last season, Pogba registered six goal contributions and also made himself useful in the defensive third with 1.4 tackles per game.

The 28-year-old also displayed confidence in possession last term, as he completed 1.7 dribbles per league game and boasted an 83% pass completion rate.

According to WhoScored, Pogba was the third best performer at the European Championships this summer, despite France’s round of 16 elimination against Switzerland.

The midfielder made four appearances at the Euros and recorded two goal contributions for his national side at the tournament.

Are Man United lining up Pogba’s replacement?

According to recent reports from Rudy Galetti, Man United are just one step away from securing a deal to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer. The journalist claimed that the Red Devils have submitted an official bid for the 18-year-old and discussions are underway.

If reports from Galetti are to be believed, it suggests that United could already be planning for Pogba’s departure in the near future. As the maestro's contract nears its conclusion, it's no surprise that the Red Devils may be preparing for the Frenchman's inevitable exit.

The 28-year-old's compatriot Camavinga could be a strong candidate to replace Pogba, as at just 18 years old he has potential to become a mainstay in United's side for the next decade. He also has experience at the highest level having played for France and in the Champions League.

