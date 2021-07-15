Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Serie A are reportedly set to ban green kits from the 2022/23 campaign onwards.

Season of kit releases

As we slowly build up towards the beginning of Europe's biggest league competitions, football fans are basking in the steady release of jerseys for the new campaign.

Manchester United were the latest major European club to unveil another one of their 2021/22 designs and no doubt more of the most famous footballing institutions will follow suit very soon.

However, it might be worth paying special attention to the colour scheme of kits emerging from the Italian top-flight because it seems as though green will be off the table very soon.

Green kits to be banned in Serie A

That's because Football Italia are reporting that the 2021/22 season will be the final one in which Serie A clubs will be permitted to sport kits for outfield players that are predominantly green.

It's claimed that Lega Serie A have decided to announce the decision a year ahead of time so that clubs around Italy have the time to adjust their upcoming jerseys within the new regulations.

Reportedly, the change is largely dictated by television companies amid fears that green kits are too similar in colour to the pitch and could lead to players becoming indistinguishable from the turf.

There were a number of high-profile green kits on display last season that seemingly would not comply with the new rules such as Lazio's away strip and Atalanta's Christmas tree design.

Countless green kit examples

Similarly, Juventus sported a bright green kit during the 2014/15 season, while Napoli previously wore a camouflage inspired design and AC Milan similarly called upon a dark green template.

Meanwhile, it's not entirely sure how the new regulations will impact Sassuolo when you consider that their home jerseys are comprised by green and black stripes.

The rule changes are also reported to affect socks and shorts with kits requiring a primary colour that transcends each part of the uniform when more than three hues are used for the design.

Strict kit rules in Italy

It's not the first time that Serie A rules regarding kits have hit headlines across the world with Inter Milan reportedly attracting the attention of the Italian chiefs with their fourth kit last season.

A report from Calcio e Finanza (via Football Italia) claimed that the jersey could be banned from Serie A due to having too many predominant colours in the form of blue, black, white and yellow.

In the end, Inter's crazy design made it on to the pitch, but everything points towards green shirts not enjoying the same luxury once the 2022/23 season gets underway.

The greenest Sassuolo might get is through the envy they'll experience whenever they watch Mexico play...

