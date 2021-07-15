Leeds United quiz: Can you name the shirt numbers of these past & present Whites players?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After exceeding expectations during the previous Premier League campaign, it will be intriguing to see whether Leeds United are able to push on under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa next season.

Having already opted to bolster his side by securing the services of Junior Firpo and Jack Harrison on permanent deals, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Whites manager decides to draft in some more additions between now and the end of the transfer window.

Firpo will be the latest individual to don the number three shirt which has been worn by a host of memorable Leeds players during the club's history.

Paul Madeley, Eddie Gray and Tony Dorigo all featured occasionally in this particular jersey during their respective spells at Elland Road.

Leeds are currently on the lookout for an individual who will be about to deliver the goods wearing the number 10 shirt following Ezgjan Alioski's recent departure.

The early signs are that Raphinha will be handed the privilege to perform in this kit and thus follow in the footsteps of Gary McAllister who helped Leeds win the top-flight title in 1992.

Here, in our latest GIVEMESPORT quiz, we have decided to test our your Leeds knowledge by asking you to match up these past and present stars with their respective shirt numbers.

Will you be able to get 12 out of 12?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow supporters!

1 of 12 What shirt number does Diego Llorente wear for Leeds United? 14 4 5 3

