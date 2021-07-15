Arsenal transfer news: 98-cap star's exit could be confirmed 'next week'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal's Granit Xhaka could complete a move to AS Roma by the start of next week.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Granit Xhaka?

Calcio Mercato reveal that Arsenal midfielder Xhaka could complete a move to Jose Mourinho's Roma within days.

The report suggests that the Gunners have asked for a fee of €20m (£17.1m) for the 28-year-old, however the Italian outfit's highest offer has been €15m (£12.8m) plus bonuses. Roma would reportedly need to submit a bid of €18m (£15.4m) to convince Arsenal to sell.

Nonetheless, it is claimed an 'acceleration' is expected imminently that could 'give Xhaka to Mourinho' at the start of next week.

Will Xhaka cut his holiday short to force a move from Arsenal?

Calcio Mercato claim that the 98-cap Switzerland international would have no problem cutting short his holiday by a few days to force a move away from the Emirates this summer.

Xhaka is currently on a break away with his family after reaching the quarter-finals of the European Championships this summer with his national side. He was also part of the Switzerland side that knocked France out of the tournament on penalties.

What has Mikel Arteta said about Xhaka?

Arsenal manager Arteta recently waxed lyrical over the midfielder and revealed that he is an important figure in the dressing room.

Speaking in February as per Goal, Arteta said, “He has been really consistent. I think he is improving game by game.

“Then there is his leadership level as well, he has matured a lot as a player and he has got a big importance in that dressing room. On the pitch, I think he is doing things much, much better than before as well."

The Spaniard added, “He is a really important player for us. Since I have been here I think he has played almost every game."

What does Xhaka’s move mean for Thomas Partey?

Should the 28-year-old leave Arsenal it would put greater responsibility on the shoulders of Partey to replace his leadership and tenacious style in the middle of the park - Xhaka received seven yellow cards in the Premier League last term.

Partey struggled with injuries last season as he was sidelined for 17 games; Arteta will hope that the Ghanaian avoids a repeat of that record in the coming campaign.

The Gunners could look to replace Xhaka this summer which suggests that Partey could have a new partner. According to Le10 Sport, Arsenal have submitted an opening offer for Lyon's Houssem Aouar.

Aouar is a considerably more attacking presence in the midfield than Xhaka as he registered eight goals and three assists in France' top flight last term. Therefore, it will be down to Partey to sweep up in the engine room in Xhaka's absence.

