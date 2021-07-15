Liverpool transfer news: Concerning update involving Salah and Mane

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has made a concerning claim about Liverpool’s stance in the transfer market this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Liverpool?

According to recent reports from FC Inter News, Liverpool are among several Premier League clubs interested in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. However, the report suggests that he is keen to stay at the Italian outfit.

The Reds have also been linked with a move for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans as Pete O’Rourke recently suggested that the midfielder is on Jurgen Klopp’s wishlist, although the correspondent went on to cast doubt over a move due to his hefty price-tag.

What has Dean Jones said about Liverpool’s financial state?

Jones claims that it remains unclear how much money Liverpool have to spend this summer and suggests that the Reds don’t have the finances to sign Barella.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, “It’s going to really come down to finances and at the moment, it’s very unclear whether they’ve got much money to spend and I don’t think they do have the type of money you’d need to sign Barella to be honest.

“It’s very difficult to get a grip on what Liverpool can do at the moment because all I really hear when I try to get a path on what they want to do, is hearing stuff they can’t do. They can’t go and spend in advance of £50m on a player.”

The journalist added that Liverpool need to move on some fringe players in the transfer window and should evolve their front line as at least one of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will move on in a year's time.

He said, “They’ve still got a stacked squad and need to move on some players on the fringes.

“They need to evolve their front line because they know in a year's time at least one of Salah and Mane are going to move on and push themselves to a new club and they want to have that next generation to move that forward.”

Who could Liverpool offload this summer?

Liverpool’s attacking pair Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri barely featured last season with just seven league starts combined. Harvey Elliott and Takumi Minamino have returned to the club this summer from loan spells and could therefore replace Origi and Shaqiri.

Recent reports from Football Insider claimed that Brentford have expressed an interest in Harry Wilson and the newly promoted side are expected to submit a bid for the 24-year-old.

Liverpool reportedly want £15m for the winger who is another player that could be sold to generate more funds in the transfer window.

A worrying update for Liverpool?

It shouldn't be forgotten just how much quality this Liverpool team possesses. Even come the end of a pretty abysmal 2020/21 campaign in the absence of star centre-back Virgil van Dijk, the Reds still managed to qualify for the Champions League. The year before that, they won the Premier League title, and the year before that they were champions of Europe.

Nonetheless, it's certainly concerning that a club of Liverpool's stature can't afford to spend more than £50m on a single player right now, especially as Jones has outlined a number of key issues. In addition to casting doubt over Mane and Salah's long-term futures, the journalist also lamented the "gamble" of letting Gini Wijnaldum leave, with the Reds now seemingly unable to spend big on a direct replacement.

Liverpool have emerged as one of European football's top forces under Jurgen Klopp but their apparent limitations in the transfer market might well be a sign of their era of dominance coming to a hasty end.

