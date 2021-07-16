Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jadon Sancho has been all but confirmed as a Manchester United player.

Sancho close to Man Utd deal

The Old Trafford faithful have been refreshing their social media channels every hour in the quiet anticipation that one of the best young players in the world will be unveiled in their colours.

Alas, at the time of writing, that has not come to pass, but it seems just a matter of time now that one of the longest-running transfer sagas in Premier League history will finally be resolved.

As such, United fans are starting to flit through the minutae of what could be a move so game-changing that it might help inspire their first real title challenge of the post-Sir Alex Fergsuon era.

Sancho's reported wages

And such is Sancho's quality on the back of four seasons at Borussia Dortmund that it's only natural that he'll be earning a pretty penny for his performances at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

It is, of course, hard to be 100% certain of the wages that footballers are picking up, but reports seem pretty categorical on the fact that Sancho will become one of the league's highest earners.

Recent reports seem to place Sancho's earnings into one of two thresholds with £250,000-a-week and £350,000-a-week being touted across various publications in the British press.

The Mirror, for example, recently placed Sancho's United wages at the quarter-million mark, while the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano plumped for the larger figure while writing for the Guardian.

Premier League's highest-earning XI

However, regardless of which figure you want to settle upon, Sancho still ranks as the second-highest-earning Premier League winger when you look at the wage data on spotrac.

And that got us thinking here at GIVEMESPORT: what would the highest-earning XI look like in the Premier League once the ink has dried on Sancho's United deal?

Well, the answer is certainly a fascinating one with earnings wildly varying depending on positions, so be sure to check out the division's big-bucks battalion down below:

GK: David de Gea (Manchester United) - £375,000-per-week

RB: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) - £145,000-per-week

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - £165,000-per-week

CB: Harry Maguire (Manchester United) - £162,775-per-week

LB: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - £190,000-per-week

CM: Thomas Partey (Arsenal) - £250,000-per-week

CM: Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) - £200,000-per-week

CM: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) - £385,000-per-week

RW: Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) - £350,000-per-week

ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - £250,000-per-week

LW: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - £300,000-per-week

Sancho's return to England

Regardless of whether you want to pinpoint Sancho's earnings at either £250k-per-week or £350k-per-week, the fact remains that Sterling is the only Premier League wideman pocketing more.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Mohamed Salah and even Willian are hot on his tail, but everything points towards Sancho getting a pretty handsome deal when it comes to his return to England.

However, as United fans know better than most, earning the big bucks at Old Trafford is no guarantee of success and it'll be Sancho's unbridled footballing talent that will need to do the talking.

If his performances with Dortmund are anything to go by, that shouldn't be a problem.

