Nottingham Forest transfer news: Reds enter race for 19-year-old's signature

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having guided Nottingham Forest to a 17th place finish in the Championship last season, Chris Hughton will determined to achieve a great deal of success at the City Ground during the upcoming campaign.

However, the scale of the Reds manager's ambition may depend on his ability to nail his recruitment this summer.

Whilst some of Forest's Championship rivals have made a brisk start to their transfer activity, Hughton has only managed to make one addition to his squad during the current window.

American shot-stopper Ethan Horvath joined the Reds earlier this week on a three-year deal following his exit from Belgian side Club Brugge.

With the club's first second-tier game of the new season set to take place in August, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Hughton follows up this particular move by securing the services of some classy operators.

One of the individuals who could potentially be on Forest's radar is Hibernian defender Josh Doig.

According to The Athletic, the Reds have reportedly entered the race for the 19-year-old's signature.

However, in order to seal a move, Forest may have to see off competition from the likes of West Ham United and Arsenal who have both been touted as potential suitors.

Watford meanwhile are now unlikely to sign the full-back after recently having an initial offer of £2.5m rejected by Hibernian.

An exciting talent, Doig enjoyed a fruitful campaign with Hibs last season as he made 35 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The full-back started every game in the club's Scottish Cup run which eventually culminated in a defeat to St Johnstone in the final of the competition.

1 of 15 How much did Fulham pay for Aleksandar Mitrovic? £12m £22m £15m £17m

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it would take an almighty effort by Forest to convince Doig to turn down the chance of playing Premier League football, Hughton ought to consider stepping up his pursuit of the teenager.

Whereas the full-back's struggle for consistency during the previous campaign resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.61 in the Scottish Premiership, he clearly possesses a great deal of potential.

Whilst a move to the top-flight may result in Doig being forced to watch on from the sidelines in the coming years, he could become Forest's first-choice left-back for the foreseeable future if he makes the switch to the second-tier.

However, any potential switch will depend on whether the Reds can convince Hibs to sell the defender for a reasonable price.

If the Scottish side's demands are too high, Forest ought to switch their focus to alternative targets who are capable of delivering the goods at this level.

Transfer News LIVE: Haaland bid rejected, Lewandowski to Man City, Messi staying at Barca

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News